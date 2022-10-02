MonaCoin (MONA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $50,124.00

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. MonaCoin has a market cap of $36.56 million and approximately $50,124.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00274806 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001244 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016943 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 86,588,000 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

