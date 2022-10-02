MONK Price Tops $0.0191 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. MONK has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $5,528.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins and its circulating supply is 157,606,885 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.