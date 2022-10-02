Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $263,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $223.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,594. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.57.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

