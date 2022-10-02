Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 550 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

NYSE:WH traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.35. 992,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

