M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $187.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.57.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

