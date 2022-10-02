MultiVAC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $974,883.00 (MTV)

MultiVAC (MTV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One MultiVAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MultiVAC has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $974,883.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MultiVAC has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC launched on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac. The Reddit community for MultiVAC is https://reddit.com/r/MultiVAC_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MultiVAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes.The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiVAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MultiVAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

