My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Reaches $9.00 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $2.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

