Navcoin Trading 12.2% Higher This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $1,306.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000850 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016094 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,467,265 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is navcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

