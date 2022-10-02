nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.84 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCNO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.11.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,758.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,758.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $127,743.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,112.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,391. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.