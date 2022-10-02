NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Reduced by Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. NetEase comprises approximately 2.4% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after acquiring an additional 757,084 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in NetEase by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,153 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,849,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,052,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,113,000 after buying an additional 229,004 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,820. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

