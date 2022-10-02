NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

NTWK opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.