Nexo Trading Up 6% This Week (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Nexo has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $914.31 million and $10.91 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

