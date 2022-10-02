NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 47,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

