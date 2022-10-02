Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, October 4th (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) shares are going to split on Tuesday, October 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 75.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.