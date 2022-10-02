Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $218.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $275.00.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $209.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $209.59 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

