Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Northeast Community Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 7,500.0% per year over the last three years.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NECB opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 25.53%. On average, analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

