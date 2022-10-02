Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ NVOS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. 7,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Novo Integrated Sciences has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.15.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 54.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVOS Get Rating ) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Novo Integrated Sciences worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

