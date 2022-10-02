NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

NVE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.17. NVE has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%.

NVE Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NVE

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVE during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVE in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NVE in the first quarter worth $517,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVE by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVE by 1,251.8% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading

