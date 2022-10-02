O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after buying an additional 470,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE NSC traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.65. 1,246,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.00. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $209.59 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

