O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,111. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

