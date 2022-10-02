O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 14.6% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 425,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $179.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,479. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.33.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.