O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Takes $6.50 Million Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,169,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,000. LifeStance Health Group makes up about 2.7% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.31% of LifeStance Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 602,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,862. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $125,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,108,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 189,477 shares of company stock worth $1,435,712 in the last 90 days. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.