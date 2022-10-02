Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

Olaplex stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

