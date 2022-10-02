Oppenheimer Lowers Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $150.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Shares of OLED opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $94.12 and a 52 week high of $188.57.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 124,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Display by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

