O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Covea Finance’s 7th Largest Position

Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 4.3% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $30,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $703.35. 517,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $708.94 and its 200-day moving average is $673.97. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

