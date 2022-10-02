PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Tops $643.52 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.50 or 0.00023448 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $643.52 million and $46.71 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 143,145,291 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

