PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Tops $643.52 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.50 or 0.00023448 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $643.52 million and $46.71 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 10% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003130 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010810 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
PancakeSwap Coin Profile
PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 143,145,291 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PancakeSwap
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars.
