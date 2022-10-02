Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $151.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.53. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $152.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

