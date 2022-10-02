Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,159,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 in the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.