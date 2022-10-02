Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 3,090 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 9.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,963.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in HEICO by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 94,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.14.

Shares of HEI opened at $143.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $165.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.93.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

