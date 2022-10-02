Parametrica Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,748,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $417.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $496.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.24 and a 1 year high of $798.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

