Parametrica Management Ltd Has $1.63 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 1.8% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 12.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $293,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 441.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.64.

JD.com Trading Down 1.9 %

JD.com Company Profile

JD opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of -72.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

