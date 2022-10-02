Parametrica Management Ltd Has $299,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.58 and its 200-day moving average is $211.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

