Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $440,000 in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Endava by 25,025.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Endava Price Performance

Endava Profile

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.