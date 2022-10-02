Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.2 %

BABA opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

