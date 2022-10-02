Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases 2,794 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,041,000 after purchasing an additional 485,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 753,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,540,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

FATE opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $66.56.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $518,686.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,381.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,012 shares of company stock worth $1,749,685 in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

