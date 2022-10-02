Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,753 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,814,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

