Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,055 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,055 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $106.46 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.