PegNet Hits Market Capitalization of $37,391.63 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $37,391.63 and $75.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010799 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00170870 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PegNet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity.”

