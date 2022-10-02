PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $17.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.96%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.41%.

In related news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

