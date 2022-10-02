PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by William Blair

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

William Blair cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.45. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 113,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.