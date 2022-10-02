PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.45. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.
Institutional Trading of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 113,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
