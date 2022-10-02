PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.45. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Trading of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 113,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

