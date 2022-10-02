Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,259,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

