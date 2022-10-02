Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE FENG opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.34. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.