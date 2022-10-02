Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE FENG opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.34. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix New Media (FENG)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.