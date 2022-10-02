Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.11. Photronics has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

