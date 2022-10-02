Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $16,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

