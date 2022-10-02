Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $216.53 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.