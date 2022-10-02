Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $80.35 million and $188,453.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00286328 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00105266 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00072041 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 194,106,492 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

