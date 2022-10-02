Polkamarkets Price Hits $0.0643 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $350,138.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,177.06 or 1.00011569 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064583 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064172 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00081860 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

