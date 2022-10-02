Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Lowered to C$115.00 at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.70.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $688.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $255.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 85.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

