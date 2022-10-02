Providence First Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 153,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 79,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHA opened at $37.80 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

