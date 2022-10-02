PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 169,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 138,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PTC. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC Price Performance

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130 over the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 559,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,671. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.